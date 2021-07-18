Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Spotify Technology worth $64,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

NYSE SPOT opened at $243.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.89. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $211.10 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPOT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.57.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.