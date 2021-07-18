Scott Lefever Sells 35,346 Shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Stock

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) VP Scott Lefever sold 35,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $144,918.60.

Scott Lefever also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Scott Lefever sold 19,616 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $78,464.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Scott Lefever sold 7,783 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $32,377.28.

On Monday, May 10th, Scott Lefever sold 24,768 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $117,648.00.

NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $3.91 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $49.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.08.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $29.19 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 31.13%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Good Times Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 98,005 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.95% of Good Times Restaurants worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

