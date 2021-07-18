Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $118 million-$118 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108 million.

DLA stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. Delta Apparel has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.43.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $108.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Apparel will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Delta Apparel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delta Apparel stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 24,022.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Delta Apparel were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

