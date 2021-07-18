Insider Selling: Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) EVP Sells $139,988.10 in Stock

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $139,988.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TPTX stock opened at $67.35 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.43 and a 1 year high of $141.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.32.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

TPTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

