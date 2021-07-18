Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Sells $626,010.00 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $626,010.00.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total transaction of $669,963.49.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,437 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total transaction of $448,085.34.

On Monday, May 10th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,562 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.40, for a total transaction of $509,836.80.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.86, for a total transaction of $692,139.42.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $379.46 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.62 and a 12 month high of $406.75. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 105.11, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.88.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

MPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,056,000 after buying an additional 905,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $147,100,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 650,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,579,000 after purchasing an additional 279,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,651,000 after purchasing an additional 242,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 796,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,275,000 after purchasing an additional 176,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

