Insider Selling: Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director Sells 3,515 Shares of Stock

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $150,688.05.

NASDAQ CHMG opened at $43.73 on Friday. Chemung Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.10.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $21.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 million. On average, research analysts predict that Chemung Financial Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,441 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 84.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 27.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 39,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

