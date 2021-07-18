The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives C$84.53 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$84.53.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BNS shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of BNS opened at C$78.52 on Thursday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$53.54 and a twelve month high of C$82.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$80.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 58.00%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

