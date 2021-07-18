Brokerages Anticipate GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) will report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for GATX’s earnings. GATX reported earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GATX will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GATX.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.17 million. GATX had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GATX. TheStreet downgraded GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen upgraded GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

In other GATX news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total value of $2,702,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,931.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,329,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,784.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,916 shares of company stock worth $6,019,438 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in GATX in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 34.4% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $88.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.98. GATX has a 12-month low of $59.32 and a 12-month high of $106.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.57%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

