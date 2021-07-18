Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) Receives $1.94 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.94.

Several equities analysts have commented on GAU shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.80 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins cut shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.30 to C$1.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

NYSEMKT:GAU opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Galiano Gold by 1.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,592,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,328,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Galiano Gold by 657.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 481,007 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the first quarter worth about $11,137,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.