Myriad (XMY) Price Reaches $0.0032

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Myriad has a market cap of $5.67 million and approximately $6,140.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Myriad has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000277 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,789,724,750 coins. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

