SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,747,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,631,894 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $261,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 77,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $799,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,842,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,236,000 after buying an additional 284,653 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $853,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $73.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.36. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $75.94. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.57.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

