Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $264.57 Million Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,987,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 857,858 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $264,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,601,000 after purchasing an additional 36,669 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,815,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 831,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 246,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $117.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.45 and a fifty-two week high of $121.19.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DTE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.29.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.