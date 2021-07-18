Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 7,985 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 139,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VG opened at $13.95 on Friday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -107.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

VG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vonage in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vonage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.39.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

