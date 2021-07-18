27,492 Shares in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Vonage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,034,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,445,000 after buying an additional 414,320 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vonage by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,873 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vonage by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,837,000 after acquiring an additional 300,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vonage by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,921,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,356,000 after acquiring an additional 284,050 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at $126,824,838.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

VG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vonage in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Vonage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.39.

Shares of NASDAQ VG opened at $13.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.07. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.31, a PEG ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.72. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Vonage Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

