Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Oportun Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OPRT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,202,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,292,000 after purchasing an additional 276,204 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

OPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ OPRT opened at $20.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.30. Oportun Financial Co. has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $22.90.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

