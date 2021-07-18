Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 16,092 Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Oportun Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 13,497 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 256.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.30. Oportun Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $22.90.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.13 million. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

