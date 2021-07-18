Critical Survey: Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) and Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) and Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

84.7% of Stifel Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Stifel Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Stifel Financial and Wetouch Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stifel Financial $3.75 billion 1.79 $503.47 million N/A N/A Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Stifel Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Stifel Financial has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wetouch Technology has a beta of -1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 281% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Stifel Financial and Wetouch Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stifel Financial 1 3 2 0 2.17 Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stifel Financial presently has a consensus target price of $69.33, indicating a potential upside of 8.38%. Given Stifel Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stifel Financial is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Stifel Financial and Wetouch Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stifel Financial 14.85% 17.67% 2.39% Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Stifel Financial beats Wetouch Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. It provides private client services, including securities transaction and financial planning services; institutional equity and fixed income sales, trading and research, and municipal finance services; investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions, public offerings, and private placements; and retail and commercial banking services comprising personal and commercial lending programs, as well as deposit accounts. The company also participates in and manages underwritings for corporate and public finance, as well as offers financial advisory services. Stifel Financial Corp. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Wetouch Technology Company Profile

Wetouch Technology Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio comprises medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, which range from 7.0 inch to 42-inch screens. The company offers Glass-Glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; Glass-Film-Film, which are primarily used in high-end GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; Plastic-Glass, which are used in GPS/entertainment panels motor vehicle GPS, smart home, robots, and charging stations; and Glass-Film that are used in industrial HMI. Its products are also used in financial terminals, automotive, POS, gaming, lottery, medical, HMI, and other specialized industries. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Meishan, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.