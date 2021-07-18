Ameritas Investment Company LLC Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 100.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,188,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,857,346,000 after purchasing an additional 151,977 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,593,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,524,680,000 after purchasing an additional 401,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $1,733,123,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after buying an additional 2,735,614 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDT stock opened at $125.80 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $94.64 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $169.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.55.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

