Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Short Interest Up 50.0% in June

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 493,600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 329,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 75.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 63,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,350 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 75.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,350 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $14.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 52.74% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

