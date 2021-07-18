Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) Short Interest Down 45.5% in June

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BFRA opened at $6.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $186.33 million, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Biofrontera has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter. Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 133.84% and a negative net margin of 43.10%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFRA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Biofrontera by 1,570.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 73,349 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biofrontera during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biofrontera during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Biofrontera in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Biofrontera in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that results in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of lesion-directed and field-directed actinic keratosis.

