Star Group, L.P. (SGU) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 23rd

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1425 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd.

Star Group has increased its dividend by 20.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

SGU stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99. Star Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.41.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $604.12 million during the quarter.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

