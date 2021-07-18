Walleye Capital LLC Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Walleye Capital LLC cut its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 80.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDG opened at $633.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $643.51. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $418.02 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.66, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.63.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.10 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total transaction of $7,352,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,835,440 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.14.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

