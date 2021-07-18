Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,542 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.14% of Life Storage worth $75,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Life Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $656,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $1,119,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 572,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,209,000 after buying an additional 244,064 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Life Storage by 47.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 72,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 23,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Life Storage by 45.1% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 13,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSI shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities upped their target price on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.04.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $113.84 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.95 and a 1 year high of $114.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.67.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.