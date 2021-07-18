Walleye Capital LLC Buys 25,000 Shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) by 26.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALSK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,841,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the first quarter worth $2,609,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the first quarter worth $2,304,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the first quarter valued at $1,953,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALSK opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $60.67 million during the quarter.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support, managed IT security and IT professional, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network.

