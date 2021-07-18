Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 134.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $107.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.24.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $955,350.00. Also, insider Tobin W. Juvenal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $754,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,256 shares of company stock valued at $12,634,084 in the last three months. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

