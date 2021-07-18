41,946 Shares in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDACU opened at $10.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $11.45.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

