Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $440,000 Investment in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II alerts:

OTCMKTS HCIIU opened at $9.97 on Friday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.