Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

PNFP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $87.14 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $96.52. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

