Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMC. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.56.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $141.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.45. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $142.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.42%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

