Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 95.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

In other news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,345 shares of company stock worth $9,889,341 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $157.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $60.30 and a 52 week high of $168.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

