Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 32,280 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 125.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,280 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Chemours were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at $123,677,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in The Chemours in the first quarter valued at $56,720,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Chemours by 226.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,315,000 after acquiring an additional 568,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Chemours by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $395,789,000 after acquiring an additional 553,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at $8,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CC shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus raised The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.70.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $31.83 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.12.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

In related news, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,029,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

