Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,784 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 101,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 33.9% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth about $1,454,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CFR. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $105.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 29.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.21%.

In other news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

