Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 4,055 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,213 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $137.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.33. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.45 and a 52-week high of $149.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $129,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,086,475.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $6,073,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,982,650. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.12.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

