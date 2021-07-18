Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GMED. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,875,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 41.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,520,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,783,000 after purchasing an additional 442,180 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 33.7% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,781,000 after purchasing an additional 322,334 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 187.6% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 486,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after purchasing an additional 317,200 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $9,622,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMED has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, raised their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $79.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.19. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $81.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel T. Scavilla sold 47,479 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $6,422,959.12. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 471,334 shares of company stock valued at $37,561,794. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

