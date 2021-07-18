Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,132 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Nomura during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Nomura by 4.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,953,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,192,000 after buying an additional 151,718 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Nomura by 52.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 568,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 195,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nomura in the first quarter valued at about $847,000. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nomura alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NMR opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $6.72.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). Nomura had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nomura from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.