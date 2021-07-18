Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Trading Up 0.4% This Week

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 18th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $22.77 million and approximately $8,752.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be bought for about $20.26 or 0.00063718 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00040543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00105588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00148748 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,711.86 or 0.99751399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

