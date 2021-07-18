Insider Buying: Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Director Acquires $199,996.50 in Stock

Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Director Chris Ludeman acquired 47,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $199,996.50.
Shares of SOWG stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. Sow Good Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 6.15.
About Sow Good
