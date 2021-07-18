Sumi Shrishrimal Sells 400 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sumi Shrishrimal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total value of $160,436.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19.

DexCom stock opened at $448.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $394.83. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $456.23. The firm has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 87.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $468.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 28.2% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,055,349,000 after acquiring an additional 645,568 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $852,886,000 after purchasing an additional 105,339 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in DexCom by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $707,218,000 after purchasing an additional 451,362 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,564,114 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $578,285,000 after purchasing an additional 79,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

