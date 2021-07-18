Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.500-$5.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.50 billion-$29.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.59 billion.Jabil also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.250-$1.450 EPS.

NYSE:JBL opened at $54.87 on Friday. Jabil has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $58.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.43%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, increased their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.63.

In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $384,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,062. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $697,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,984,329.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,352 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,648. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.