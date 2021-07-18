Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $148,000 Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,277 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth $61,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,976,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,859 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,713,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,822,000 after purchasing an additional 131,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

BBVA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

