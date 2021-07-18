Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $295,000 Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,854 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2,913.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $98,432.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $136,628.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. upped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.16. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.32.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.27%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.