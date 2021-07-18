Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $328,000 in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,698 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 145,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 61,916 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on OCFC shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.97. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 17.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 56.67%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, COO Joseph Lebel III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.