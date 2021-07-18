Quadrature Capital Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,050 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.19.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $215.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.18 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 6,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $124,192.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon Maisey sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $5,919,900.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,068 shares of company stock worth $7,843,814. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on EVH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.89.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

