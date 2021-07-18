Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 843 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,737,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,288. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $485.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $491.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $457.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $453.78.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.