Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTAI. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $20,391,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,812,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,880 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.73. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $34.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $77.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.67 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is currently -153.49%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

