Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $360,000 Investment in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 11,155 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 100,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 97,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 41,015 shares during the period. 15.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.68. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $26.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.07.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PPC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.