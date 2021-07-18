Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $368,000 in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 284.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 297.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 108.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

RCKY opened at $46.30 on Friday. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The company has a market capitalization of $337.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.14.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $87.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 17.83%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RCKY shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Rocky Brands news, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 13,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $745,056.66. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 229,992 shares in the company, valued at $12,858,852.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,902. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 21,696 shares of company stock worth $1,285,813 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

