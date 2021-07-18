Brokerages Set Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Target Price at $68.67

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.67.

CELH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $61.52 on Thursday. Celsius has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 559.27 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.88.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,251,937.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $183,019,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Celsius by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 305.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,202,000 after purchasing an additional 34,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $755,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

