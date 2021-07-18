Brokerages Set Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Target Price at $68.67

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.67.
CELH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of CELH stock opened at $61.52 on Thursday. Celsius has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 559.27 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.88.
In other Celsius news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,251,937.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $183,019,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Celsius by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 305.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,202,000 after purchasing an additional 34,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $755,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Celsius Company Profile
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
