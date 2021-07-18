Zacks: Brokerages Expect Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to Announce $0.76 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) will announce earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.76. Novo Nordisk A/S reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Novo Nordisk A/S.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $88.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $88.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.41.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,054,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,408,000 after acquiring an additional 225,845 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,402,000 after acquiring an additional 353,783 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,260,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,792,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

