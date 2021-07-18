TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 32.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 539,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,984 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $48,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TransUnion by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,801,000 after acquiring an additional 33,361 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TransUnion by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,146,000 after acquiring an additional 264,741 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 151.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after buying an additional 140,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Management LP raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 219,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,803,000 after buying an additional 32,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $3,242,395.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,390,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,876 shares of company stock valued at $4,892,683. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $115.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.78. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $116.67.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.07.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

